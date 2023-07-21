Lucea To Get Facelift For Hanover 300

A massive beautification project is being planned for the town of Lucea ahead of activities to celebrate the 300th

anniversary of Hanover in November.

The parish, located in western Jamaica, was incorporated on November 12, 1723.

The year-long tercentennial celebrations will kick off on the date of the anniversary and run until December 31, 2024.

At a special meeting of the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC) on Tuesday (July 18) to formally adopt the ‘Hanover 300 Committee’ and the terms of reference, aims and purpose, Mayor of Lucea, Councillor Sheridan Samuels, announced the plans to give the capital town a facelift.

He said that the public-private sector collaboration will involve the cleaning of streets and drains and the painting of walls and buildings.

The political representatives for the parish will be giving their support, with Member of Parliament for Hanover Western, Tamika Davis, committing to rid the town of unsightly zinc barriers through her allocation under the Government’s Zinc Fence Removal Programme.

Members of the business community are being engaged to paint and upgrade their places of business as well as sponsor other clean-up activities.

All government agencies and departments are expected to carry out various clean-up operations.

The Hanover 300 Committee is co-chaired by Deputy Mayor, Councillor Andria Dehaney-Grant and Rev. Glenroy Clarke of the Lucea United Church.

The other members include the MPs for Hanover Eastern and Western, David Hume-Brown and Tamika Davis, respectively; the HMC’s seven councillors and administrative staff; representatives of government agencies, as well as the parish’s business community and civil society.

Councillor Dehaney-Grant said the intention of the Committee is to appoint an events planner/public relations consultant, who will coordinate the planning of celebratory activities, including the design of anniversary signage and souvenirs, as well as man the social media platforms.

She said that, so far, several sub-committees have been created to organise the beautification programme, an ecumenical church service on November 12 to launch the celebrations, the observation of Hanover Day on November 13, and community activities. There will also be a business exposition and a fundraising 5K run/walk.

Councillor Dehaney-Grant also announced the launch of a scholarship in memory of late nine-year-old Esher Primary School student, Nikita Noel, who died under tragic circumstances in February.

She indicated that negotiations are in progress for the twinning of the parish with Hanover in Germany, and Nottingham City in England, and for Negril to partner with Tanzania in East Africa, which will be a joint initiative with the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation, as sections of the resort town are located in both municipalities.

The parish of Hanover was incorporated by an Act of the Legislative Assembly, after it was carved from a part of Western St James and the Northern section of Westmoreland.

CONTACT: SHARON EARLE

JIS REGIONAL OFFICE

MONTEGO BAY