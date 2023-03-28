PHOTOS: New JPs Commissioned In Clarendon Justice March 28, 2023 Photo: JIS Photographer New Justices of the Peace (JP) for the parish of Clarendon take the Oath of Office at a commissioning ceremony on Friday (March 24), at the Wembley Centre of Excellence, Cornpiece Road in Hayes. Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck (centre), observes as Custos Rotulorum of Clarendon, Hon. Williams Shagoury, presents the Instrument of Office to new Justice of the Peace (JP) for Clarendon, Karen Nicola Carty. Occasion was the commissioning ceremony on Friday (March 24), at the Wembley Centre of Excellence, Cornpiece Road in Hayes. Photo: JIS Photographer New Justices of the Peace (JP) for the parish of Clarendon take the Oath of Office at a commissioning ceremony on Friday (March 24), at the Wembley Centre of Excellence, Cornpiece Road in Hayes. Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck (centre), looks on as Custos Rotulorum of Clarendon, Hon. William Shagoury, presents the Instrument of Office to new Justice of the Peace (JP) for Clarendon, Sashalee Tamoya Edwards. Occasion was the commissioning ceremony on Friday (March 24), at the Wembley Centre of Excellence, Cornpiece Road in Hayes. PHOTOS: New JPs Commissioned In Clarendon JIS News | Presented by: Related RJ School Tour Engages Denham Town High Students Related Performance of Court of Appeal Bolstered by DCM Related Proposal Made to Increase Stipend of Jurors Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck (centre), shares in the handover of the Instrument of Office to new Justice of the Peace (JP) for Clarendon, Colin Whitby Anthony Coke (right), by Custos Rotulorum of Clarendon, Hon. William Shagoury. Occasion was the commissioning ceremony on Friday (March 24), at the Wembley Centre of Excellence in Hayes. Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck (centre), shares in the handover of the Instrument of Office to new Justice of the Peace (JP) for Clarendon, Conroy Joel Brown (right), by Custos Rotulorum of Clarendon, Hon. William Shagoury. Occasion was the commissioning ceremony on Friday (March 24), at the Wembley Centre of Excellence, Cornpiece Road in Hayes. Advertisements