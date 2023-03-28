Advertisement
JIS News
PHOTOS: New JPs Commissioned In Clarendon

Justice
March 28, 2023
Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck (centre), shares in the handover of the Instrument of Office to new Justice of the Peace (JP) for Clarendon, Colin Whitby Anthony Coke (right), by Custos Rotulorum of Clarendon, Hon. William Shagoury. Occasion was the commissioning ceremony on Friday (March 24), at the Wembley Centre of Excellence in Hayes.

 

 

Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck (centre), shares in the handover of the Instrument of Office to new Justice of the Peace (JP) for Clarendon, Conroy Joel Brown (right), by Custos Rotulorum of Clarendon, Hon. William Shagoury. Occasion was the commissioning ceremony on Friday (March 24), at the Wembley Centre of Excellence, Cornpiece Road in Hayes.
