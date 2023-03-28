Jamaica Regarded As An Attractive Location for Investments

Jamaica is an attractive location for security of investments and the ability to repatriate same, according to Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill.

He said the country’s currency has remained stable over the years, noting that investors are allowed to bring in and take out their money without restrictions.

Senator Hill said despite challenges arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy grew by 8.1 per cent up to the second quarter of the last fiscal year, while noting that the unemployment rate is low.

In light of these and other developments, the Minister is maintaining that “Jamaica is doing well”.

He was speaking during the inaugural Indian Diaspora Conference on Sunday (March 26), at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

The event, organised by the High Commission of India in Jamaica, featured a photo exhibition and documentary that chronicles the journey of Indian indentured labourers to Jamaica, from 1845 to present.

Indians arrived in Jamaica as indentured labourers, brought by the British, to supplement the labour force, which was then enslaved Africans.

Senator Hill said the Indian diaspora has infused itself in the country, noting that they have participated and delivered clear and positive economic outcomes through their activities.

“It is not just in business [that] you have done well, but look at what you have done in academics… look at what you have done in the medical services,” he added.

Senator Hill also noted work in the area of health being spearheaded by India’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Rungsung Masakui, which has seen persons benefiting from services delivered by doctors and other medical personnel and expressed gratitude to them for “taking time out to help the country that you live in”.

Meanwhile, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, called for collective support of events marking Indian Arrival Day.

The Minister, who spoke on the topic ‘Indian-Jamaicans – An Essential Element of the Out of Many One People’, said the Conference provided an opportunity to acknowledge the strength and relationship existing within the local community.

“The social fabric of Jamaica continues to be textured by the rich and vibrant cultural heritage of our Indian population,” Ms. Grange said.