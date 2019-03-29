PHOTOS: New Fire Commissioner Local Government March 29, 2019 Photo: Rudranath Fraser Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), in discussion with new Commissioner of the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Stewart L. Beckford, at King’s House on March 28. PHOTOS: New Fire Commissioner JIS News | Presented by: Related Pumpkin Festival March 30 Related Riverton Fire Under Control Related KSAMC Carrying Out Earthquake Preparedness Drills Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), greets new Commissioner of the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Stewart L. Beckford, on his King’s House on March 28.