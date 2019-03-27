Riverton Fire Under Control

Executive Director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), Audley Gordon, is assuring the public that the fire, which broke out this morning (March 27) at the Riverton landfill in St. Andrew has been contained.

He said that the fire is suspected to have been caused by spontaneous combustion. “It is in a confined area, so the fire won’t escalate,” he told JIS News.

The NSWMA was alerted to the fire after smoke was seen rising from a section of the landfill. The agency attended to the blaze with assistance from the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB).

“There are three units from the fire department helping us and we have two pieces of equipment there fighting the fire. We expect it to be over in a few hours because it is not able to escalate,” Mr. Gordon said.