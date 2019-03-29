Gov’t Committed to Adequately Equipping Police Force – Minister Chang

“We recognise the challenges and we are taking steps to ensure that members of the JCF have all the necessary resources to respond to the issues out there. The police need (added) resources and we seek to give them (increased) mobility. We need enhanced security measures,” he said.

He added that the Government is examining legislation that would include some elements of a State of Public Emergency.

The Minister was speaking to journalists during a tour of the Freeport Police Station in Montego Bay, St. James, on Thursday (March 28). He was accompanied by Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson.

The touring party, which included commanding officers from Western Jamaica, also visited the JCF divisional headquarters in Hanover and Savanna-la-Mar and the Negril Police Station in Westmoreland.

Dr. Chang said the Ministry is looking at improving working conditions for police personnel in Western Jamaica and across the island.

“They are professionals and they need good working conditions to perform at the highest level. We are doing an audit of the stations so we will know what we need.

“We have to establish a system to ensure that our police stations are maintained in the proper condition, and (that) our officers are in appropriate working conditions,” he noted.

During the tour, Dr. Chang and Major General Anderson met with the commanding officers from each parish to discuss infrastructural and policing challenges.

They also viewed repairs under way at police stations and areas that are in need of improvement.