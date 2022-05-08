Advertisement
Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project
JIS News
PHOTOS: NBMC 2022 Awards Ceremony

Development
May 8, 2022
The top award recipients in the Development Bank of Jamaica’s (DBJ) 2022 National Business Model Competition, show off their awards at the presentation ceremony held at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on May 6. They are (from left), Founder of second place entity Swaze, Carl Duncan; Representatives of winning company Medija Traditions, Director of Finance, Shantay Siddo and Founder and Director of Marketing, Shasantay Jennings; and Founder of third place company Fresh Fuel, Joshua Anderson.

 

Project Manager, Boosting Innovation, Growth and Entrepreneurship Ecosystems (BIGEE), Christopher Brown (left), and Executive Director of the Musson Foundation, Lisa D’Oyen (right), make a presentation to Founder of Swaze, Carl Duncan, which placed second in the Development Bank of Jamaica’s (DBJ) 2022 National Business Model Competition (NBMC). The award ceremony was held at the Jamaica Pegasus in New Kingston on May 6.
