JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus
Advertisements
Photo of the day
The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) mascot, ‘Mr. Protector’ (left), interacts with students of the Bamboo Primary and Junior High School in St. Ann during a school tour on Tuesday (May 3) to promote the importance of child protection and the Agency’s 211 Child Abuse Reporting Hotline.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Health & Wellness
Development
May 8, 2022
Coronavirus
Education
JIS radio
May 8, 2022
Jamaica House Weekly | Presented by: Vanessa Silvera
May 6, 2022
JIS News | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
May 6, 2022
Get the Facts | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
Get the facts