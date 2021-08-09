PHOTOS: Most Hon. Andrew Holness attends Independence Day Flag Raising Ceremony at the National Stadium

(From Left): Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen; Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness; Horace Dalley, who represented the Leader of the Opposition; and President of the Senate, Tom Tavares-Finson, observe as members of the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (right, foreground) hoist the National Flag during Friday’s (August 6) flag raising ceremony at Statue Park, just outside the National Stadium in Kingston. The event was among the activities marking the country’s 59th Independence Day Anniversary. Also observing is Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (background, 2nd left).

Click to view more