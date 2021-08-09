JIS News
COVID-19 update of Sunday, August 8, 2021

August 9, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 281 55,140
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 167 30,908
Males 114 24,229
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 80 days to 96 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 5 2,864
Hanover 11 1,613
KSA 73 15,071
Manchester 51 3,464
Portland 10 1,635
St. Ann 15 3,813
St. Catherine 40 10,577
St. Elizabeth 16 2,278
St. James 14 5,384
St. Mary 6 1,744
St. Thomas 1 2,098
Trelawny 8 1,804
 

Westmoreland

 31 2,795
 

COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 204 62 15 281
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 49,588 2,717 2,835 55,140
NEGATIVE today

 

 612 All negatives are included in PCR tests 467 1,079
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 293,210 161,496 454,706
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 816 62 482 1,360
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 342,798 2,717 164,331 509,846
Positivity Rate 30.3%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS 24 HRS OVERALL
Deaths 9* 1,231
 

Coincidental Deaths

 0 166
Deaths under investigation 0  110
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 39 47,270
 

Active Cases

 281   6,272
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 7  
Number in Home Quarantine 43,705  
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

    
Number Hospitalised 270  
 

Patients Moderately Ill

 66  
Patients Critically Ill 34  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,769
Imported 2 1,053
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,748
Under Investigation 279 48,334
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 *DEATHS

  1. A 57-year-old male from KSA.
  2. A 48-year-old female from St. Ann.
  3. An 84-year-old female from KSA.
  4. A 40-year-old female from St. Elizabeth.
  5. A 60-year-old male from KSA.
  6. A 50-year-old male from St. Elizabeth.
  7. A 74-year-old male from KSA.
  8. A 62-year-old female from KSA.
  9. A 97-year-old female from KSA.

Note: 2 deaths were previously under investigation.

