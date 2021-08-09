COVID-19 update of Sunday, August 8, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|281
|55,140
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|167
|30,908
|Males
|114
|24,229
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|80 days to 96 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|5
|2,864
|Hanover
|11
|1,613
|KSA
|73
|15,071
|Manchester
|51
|3,464
|Portland
|10
|1,635
|St. Ann
|15
|3,813
|St. Catherine
|40
|10,577
|St. Elizabeth
|16
|2,278
|St. James
|14
|5,384
|St. Mary
|6
|1,744
|St. Thomas
|1
|2,098
|Trelawny
|8
|1,804
|
Westmoreland
|31
|2,795
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|204
|62
|15
|281
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|49,588
|2,717
|2,835
|55,140
|NEGATIVE today
|612
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|467
|1,079
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|293,210
|161,496
|454,706
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|816
|62
|482
|1,360
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|342,798
|2,717
|164,331
|509,846
|Positivity Rate
|30.3%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Deaths
|9*
|1,231
|
Coincidental Deaths
|0
|166
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|110
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|39
|47,270
|
Active Cases
|281
|6,272
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|7
|Number in Home Quarantine
|43,705
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|270
|
Patients Moderately Ill
|66
|Patients Critically Ill
|34
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,769
|Imported
|2
|1,053
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,748
|Under Investigation
|279
|48,334
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*DEATHS
- A 57-year-old male from KSA.
- A 48-year-old female from St. Ann.
- An 84-year-old female from KSA.
- A 40-year-old female from St. Elizabeth.
- A 60-year-old male from KSA.
- A 50-year-old male from St. Elizabeth.
- A 74-year-old male from KSA.
- A 62-year-old female from KSA.
- A 97-year-old female from KSA.
Note: 2 deaths were previously under investigation.