PHOTOS: Miss World Toni-Ann Singh arrives in Jamaica Culture December 21, 2019 Photo: Adrian Walker & Rudranath Fraser Toni-Ann Singh, arrived in the island Friday evening (Dec.20) for a four-day visit organised by the Government. (Rudranath Fraser Photo) PHOTOS: Miss World Toni-Ann Singh arrives in Jamaica JIS News | Presented by: Related Miss World Celebrated by Jamaicans in London Related Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Reaction to Toni-Ann Singh winning Miss World 2019 Related Deed Signed To Benefit Coral Gardens Victims Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), shares a moment with (from 2nd left), Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams; Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh; Mayor of Morant Bay, Michael Hue and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, in the VIP Lounge at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston Friday evening (Dec. 20). This was shortly after Miss Singh’s arrival in the island for a four-day visit organised by the Government. (Adrian Walker Photo) Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, engages with Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh, shortly after her arrival at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston Friday evening (Dec. 20) for a four-day visit organised by the Government. (Adrian Walker Photo) Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh (centre), is flanked by her parents, Jahrine Bailey and Bradshaw Singh, shortly after their arrival at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston Friday evening (Dec. 20). Miss Singh is on a four-day visit to the island, organised by the Government (Adrian Walker Photo) Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh (left), is presented with a gift of a Jamaican doll by Chief Chaperone and Pageant Coordinator, Miss Jamaica World, Roxene Nickle , shortly after her arrival at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston Friday evening (Dec. 20). Sharing the moment is franchise owner Miss Jamaica World, Weston Haughton. Miss Singh is on a four-day visit to the island, organised by the Government. (Adrian Walker Photo) Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (3rd left), enjoys a light moment with (from left): Jahrine Bailey, mother of Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh; Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Miss World Organization, Julia Morley; co-franchise owner, Miss Jamaica World, Weston Haughton; Miss World, Toni-Ann Singh; and Chief Chaperone and Pageant Coordinator, Miss Jamaica World, Roxene Nickle, in the VIP Lounge at the Norman Manley International Airport. This was shortly after Miss Singh’s arrival in the island for a four-day visit organised by the Government.(Adrian Walker Photo)