JCF Offers Free Service to Transport Cash

Story Highlights Business operators are being reminded to call on the assistance of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) when transporting large quantities of cash during the busy yuletide season.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank on Wednesday (Dec. 18), Head of the Community Safety and Security Branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ealan Powell, noted that business transactions are usually heightened during the festive season, and criminals could use this as an opportunity to commit robberies.

He is urging business owners to utilize the services of the JCF to travel to the bank, which comes free of charge.

“Make an arrangement with your local police to assist you. It comes at no cost as it is part of our function. So we encourage people, rather than have you taking it or your messenger take it, you arrange for the police to just escort you there so that you can deposit the money and get back home or to your place of business safely,” he said.

ACP Powell is further cautioning business operators against keeping large sums of money at their place of business.

“Don’t keep a lump sum in the cash register. From time to time take off that money and put it somewhere else,” he said.

He said that persons should be aware of their surroundings before undertaking certain activities.

“Some of us like to expose cash so we open the cash register and you start counting the money in the presence of everyone. That should be avoided because you are exposing yourself to danger and you have to take personal responsibility for your security,” ACP Powell added.