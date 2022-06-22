JIS News
PHOTOS: Miss St. James And Hanover Festival Queens Visit JIS Montego Bay Regional Office

June 21, 2022
Contestants in the Miss St. James Festival Queen 2022 competition made a courtesy call at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Regional Office in Montego Bay as part of their preparation for the coronation, which will take place on Sunday (June 26), at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre starting at 8:00 p.m. The contestants are (left to right) Miss M & M Jamaica Limited, Claudine Mitchell; Miss Chows Trading Company Limited, Marnalee Wilson; Miss B & S Shutter Care and More, Nafheeti Whittingham; Miss Gateway Co-operative Credit Union, Nerissa Turner; Miss Hah-r-mony Entertainment, Aleasia Shakes; Miss Eskimo Auto Care, Kellisha Stewart; and Miss Toney Ward’s Auto and Service Centre, Shavae Scale.
Contestants in the Miss St. James Festival Queen 2022 competition made a courtesy to the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Regional Office in Montego Bay, as part of their preparation for the coronation, which will take place on Sunday (June 26), at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre starting at 8:00 p.m. Joining the ladies are JIS Montego Bay Regional Manager, Tashion Stennett (right); and Special Projects Manager, Sharon Earle (fourth left).
