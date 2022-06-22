All Resources Will Be Deployed In Bringing Perpetrator(s) Of Clarendon Killings To Justice – PM

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said that all resources necessary will be deployed to bring to justice the perpetrator(s) involved in the killing of 31-year-old Kemisha Wright and her four children in Chapelton, Clarendon, on Tuesday (June 21).
The children are Kimana Smith (age 15), Shemari Smith (age 10), Kafana Smith (age 5), and Kishaun Henry (23 months old).
In a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Mr. Holness strongly condemned the “heinous and senseless act of violence”.
He noted that the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has started its investigations and appealed to persons with information to come forward.
“The police, the Minister of National Security, have assured me that they are going to be putting all the resources into ensuring that the perpetrator is caught and brought to justice.
“I want to express my deep sympathies to the family of young Kemisha and her children and to let them know that the entire nation is praying for them and surrounding them with love and support,” the Prime Minister said.
Prime Minister Holness decried the act as a “new low in the level of violence in the society” and urged all Jamaicans to turn away from violence as a means of resolving disputes and conflict.
“All Jamaicans must unequivocally condemn the murder of four innocent children and their mother… . This is not just domestic dispute. This murder represents an attack on our civility, an attack on our sensibilities and it is an attack on our nation,” he said, urging an all-of-society approach and commitment to stamping out violence.
Deputy Prime Minister and National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, will visit the community today, and State agencies, including the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), have also been dispatched.
Prime Minister Holness is in Kigali, Rwanda, for the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) from June 20 to 25.
Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central and Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Robert Morgan, who is part of the delegation, has activated his support mechanisms to help the family and community members.