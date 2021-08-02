PHOTOS: Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2021 Coronation Culture August 2, 2021 Photo: Donald De La Haye Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (centre), presents the winner’s trophy to Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2021, Dominic Reid, following her coronation at the Little Theatre in Kingston on Sunday (August 1). Ms. Reid, a dental surgeon who represented Manchester, is the daughter of 1991 Festival Queen, Karlene Kelly-Reid. At left is first runner-up in this year’s competition, Miss Westmoreland, Nakinskie Robinson. The Festival Queen competition, which forms part of the Jamaica’s Emancipation and Independence celebrations, is organised by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC). PHOTOS: Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2021 Coronation JIS News | Presented by: Related Preparations Underway for Jamaica 60 Related Nigerian Ambassador Visits Parliament (Photos) Related Virtual Celebrations for Jamaica 59 Outgoing Miss Jamaica Festival Queen, Khamara Wright (2nd left), crowns her successor, Miss Manchester, Dominic Reid, during the 2021 monarch’s coronation at the Little Theatre in Kingston on Sunday (August 1). Ms. Reid, a dental surgeon, is the daughter of 1991 Festival Queen, Karlene Kelly-Reid. At left is first runner-up in this year’s competition, Miss Westmoreland, Nakinskie Robinson. The Festival Queen competition, which forms part of the Jamaica’s Emancipation and Independence celebrations, is organised by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC). Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2021, Dominic Reid (seated), is flanked by first runner in this year’s competition, Miss Westmoreland, Nakinskie Robinson (left), and Miss St. James, Morganne Kellier, during Sunday’s (August 1) coronation at the Little Theatre in Kingston. Ms. Reid, a dental surgeon who represented Manchester, is the daughter of 1991 Festival Queen, Karlene Kelly-Reid. The Festival Queen competition, which forms part of the Jamaica’s Emancipation and Independence celebrations, is organised by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC). Advertisements