PHOTOS: Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2021 Coronation

Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2021, Dominic Reid (seated), is flanked by first runner in this year’s competition, Miss Westmoreland, Nakinskie Robinson (left), and Miss St. James, Morganne Kellier, during Sunday’s (August 1) coronation at the Little Theatre in Kingston. Ms. Reid, a dental surgeon who represented Manchester, is the daughter of 1991 Festival Queen, Karlene Kelly-Reid. The Festival Queen competition, which forms part of the Jamaica’s Emancipation and Independence celebrations, is organised by the Jamaica Cultutral Development Commission (JCDC).

