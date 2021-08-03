COVID-19 update of Monday, August 2, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|115
|53,543
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|71
|29,989
|Males
|44
|23,551
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|2 days to 90 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|4
|2,816
|Hanover
|1
|1,541
|KSA
|35
|14,664
|Manchester
|13
|3,293
|Portland
|4
|1,617
|St. Ann
|0
|3,658
|St. Catherine
|6
|10,329
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|2,224
|St. James
|10
|5,217
|St. Mary
|0
|1,716
|St. Thomas
|3
|2,045
|Trelawny
|1
|1,768
|
Westmoreland
|37
|2,655
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|95
|13
|7
|115
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|48,410
|2,414
|2,719
|53,543
|NEGATIVE Today
|345
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|976
|1,321
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|289,379
|158,029
|447,408
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|440
|13
|983
|1,436
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|337,789
|2,414
|160,748
|500,951
|Positivity Rate
|23.8%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|3*
|1,203
|
Coincidental Deaths
|1
|166
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|106
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|38
|47,078
|
Active Cases
|115
|4,899
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|6
|Number in Home Quarantine
|48,827
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|210
|
Patients Moderately Ill
|46
|Patients Critically Ill
|35
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|3
|2,754
|Imported
|4
|1,026
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,707
|Under Investigation
|108
|46,820
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*DEATHS
- A 55-year-old male from Portland.
- A 59-year-old male from KSA.
- A 68-year-old male from KSA.