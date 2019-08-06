JIS News
PHOTOS: Minster Grange Attends World Reggae Dance Competition

Culture
August 6, 2019
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (2nd left), and Acting Executive Director of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Orville Hill (2nd right), enjoy a dance during the World Reggae Dance competition held on August 3 at the National Arena in Kingston. Dynamix Team, which hails from St Catherine, was crowned the 2019 winner of the contest.

 

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (4th left), presents the $500,000 top prize to the DYNAMIX Team, which was crowned the winner of the World Reggae Dance competition held on August 3 at the National Arena in Kingston. Dynamix Team, which hails from St Catherine, also won the sectional prize for Best Local Group.