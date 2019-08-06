PHOTOS: Minster Grange Attends World Reggae Dance Competition

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre), is all smiles as he holds a large watermelon which was on display at the H and L Agro booth, at the 67th staging of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show, in May Pen, Clarendon, on Tuesday (August 6). Also pictured (from left) are: Marketing and Business Development Manager, H and L Agro, Odean Bradshaw; President, Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), Lenworth Fulton; Marketing and Communications Manager, H and L Agro, Simone Mahabee; and Deputy Chief Executive Officer, H and L Agro, Olive Downer Walsh.

