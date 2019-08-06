Jamaica and Kenya to Collaborate in Sports, Culture, Tourism

Story Highlights Jamaica and the Republic of Kenya have signed four agreements, which will facilitate collaboration in sports, culture, tourism, among other areas.

The signing followed a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, and President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, at the Office of the Prime Minister on Monday (Aug. 5).

President Kenyatta had arrived in the island earlier in the day for a three-day State visit.

The documents signed are: a framework agreement on cooperation; and three Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) on collaboration in the fields of sport, culture and heritage; political consultations; and cooperation in the area of tourism.

Speaking at a joint press conference following the signing, Prime Minister Holness explained that the framework agreement creates “a structured mechanism for regular dialogue to pursue meaningful and defined cooperation activities in areas such as trade, agriculture, sports, culture education, tourism and health.”

“We are equally confident that with the signing of these MoUs, relations between our two countries will be strengthened and advanced,” he noted.

Prime Minister Holness said that the bilateral discussions centered on the significance of international cooperation and partnership in the effective implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and critical issues to do with climate change, and managing our oceans.

He noted that both leaders agreed that improving trade in goods and services, increasing investments, and facilitating the movement of people “must be central to our strategy” in capitalising on “historically positive relations.”

“We have agreed that we must now optimise the potential of our historical relations to yield concrete benefits in our cooperation efforts,” he added.

In his remarks, President Kenyatta said that the countries share a legacy of strong, cordial bilateral and people- to-people relations that have been developed and strengthened over the years.

He noted that both countries have taken bilateral relations “to another level with the signing of the MoU on political consultations as well as the framework for cooperation.”

“The signing…presents us with an opportunity for collaborating in the areas of sports and culture, especially in athletics where Kenya and Jamaica are global powerhouses,” he said.

President Kenyatta pointed out that since Kenya’s athletes excel in long and middle distance races, and Jamaican athletes excel in the short distance races, “there is definitely room for us to partner here.”

“This cooperation will therefore leverage on the existing comparative advantages to strengthen sports through the development of common training facilities for the benefit of young people of both our countries,” he said.

President Kenyatta will be hosted by the Governor-General at King’s House tonight for a State Dinner.

On Tuesday (Aug. 6), President Kenyatta will pay a floral tribute at the National Heroes Park at 9:00 a.m.

He will then attend the 67th staging of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in May Pen, Clarendon, at 10:15 a.m., and the Grand Gala at the National Stadium at 6:00 p.m.

The President and Mrs. Kenyatta are Jamaica’s special guests for the celebration of the 57th anniversary of Jamaica’s Independence. They will depart the island on Wednesday (Aug.7).