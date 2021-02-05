JIS News
PHOTOS: Minister Williams Visits Mona High School

Education
February 5, 2021
Minister of Education, Youth & Information, Hon. Fayval Williams (second left)), engages with students in the Electrical Laboratory at the Mona High School during a tour of the institution on February 4.

 

Minister of Education, Youth & Information, Hon. Fayval Williams (left), converses with Principal, Mona High School, Kevin Jones (right), during a tour of the institution on February 4. Sharing in the discussion is Custos of Kingston and school board chairman, Hon. Steadman Fuller.
