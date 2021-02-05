COVID-19 Update for Thursday, February 4, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|263
|16,513
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|114
|7,417
|Females
|149
|9,093
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|1 day to 87 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|32
|938
|Hanover
|1
|384
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|70
|4,779
|Manchester
|46
|1,018
|Portland
|1
|396
|St. Ann
|20
|1,081
|St. Catherine
|64
|3299
|St. Elizabeth
|12
|551
|St. James
|4
|1,712
|St. Mary
|0
|472
|St. Thomas
|2
|586
|Trelawny
|7
|487
|
Westmoreland
|4
|810
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|1,785
|171,830
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|4
|–
|Results Positive
|263
|16,513
|Results Negative
|1,522
|155,305
|Results Pending
|0
|12
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|2
|357
|A 78-year old male from St. Mary
A 71-year old male from St. Catherine, whose previously under investigation
|Coincidental Deaths
|2
|66
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|35
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|0
|12,174
|Active Cases
|3,797
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|7
|Number in Home Quarantine
|18,845
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|119
|Patients Moderately Ill
|21
|Patients Critically Ill
|10
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|2
|State Facilities
|19
|Home
|3,657
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|638
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|1,033
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|1
|1,774
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|262
|12,832
THERE WAS ONE (1) CASE PREVIOUSLY UNDER INVESTIGATION WHO WAS
RE-CLASSIFIED AS A COVID-19 DEATH
HERINE WHO DIED ON FEBRUARY 03, 2021.