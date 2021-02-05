JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Thursday, February 4, 2021

Coronavirus
February 5, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  

NOTES
Confirmed Cases 263 16,513  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 114 7,417  
Females 149 9,093  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 1 day  to 87 years 1 day to 104 years  
       
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 32 938  
Hanover 1 384  
Kingston & St. Andrew 70 4,779  
Manchester 46 1,018  
Portland 1 396  
St. Ann 20 1,081  
St. Catherine 64 3299  
St. Elizabeth 12 551  
St. James 4 1,712  
St. Mary 0 472  
St. Thomas 2 586  
Trelawny 7 487  
 

Westmoreland

 

 4 810  
       
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 1,785 171,830  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 4  
Results Positive

 

 263 16,513  
Results Negative

 

 1,522 155,305  
Results Pending

 

 

 0 12  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths 2 357 A 78-year old male from St. Mary

A 71-year old male from St. Catherine, whose previously under investigation
Coincidental Deaths

 

 2 66  
Deaths under investigation 1 35  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 

 0 12,174  
Active Cases

 

 

  3,797    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 7    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 18,845    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 119    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 21    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 10    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 2    
State Facilities 19    
Home 3,657    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 638  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 1,033  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 1 1,774  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 262 12,832  

 

THERE WAS ONE (1) CASE PREVIOUSLY UNDER INVESTIGATION WHO WAS

RE-CLASSIFIED AS A COVID-19 DEATH

HERINE WHO DIED ON FEBRUARY 03, 2021.

