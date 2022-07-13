JIS News
PHOTOS: Minister Vaz Receives Courtesy Call from Chinese Ambassador

Courtesy Call
July 13, 2022
Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Daryl Vaz (right) converses with Ambassador of China to Jamaica, His Excellency Daojiang Chen during a courtesy call on Tuesday (July 12) at the Ministry’s office in the St. Andrew.
