PHOTOS: Minister Mckenzie Receives Courtesy Call from Chinese Delegation

Photo: Michael Sloley

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (right), greets Vice President of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), Jiang Jiang, during a courtesy call by a CPAFFC delegation at the Ministry’s Hagley Park Road offices in Kingston on Thursday (November 16). The CPAFFC, which manages China’s sister-city relationships, aims to promote friendship and mutual understanding between the Chinese people and foreign nations.