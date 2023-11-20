  • Keyword

PHOTOS: Minister Mckenzie Receives Courtesy Call from Chinese Delegation

November 20, 2023
Foreign Affairs
Photo: Michael Sloley
Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (right), greets Vice President of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), Jiang Jiang, during a courtesy call by a CPAFFC delegation at the Ministry’s Hagley Park Road offices in Kingston on Thursday (November 16).  The CPAFFC, which manages China’s sister-city relationships, aims to promote friendship and mutual understanding between the Chinese people and foreign nations.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (right), receives a gift from Vice President of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), Jiang Jiang, during a courtesy call by a CPAFFC delegation at the Ministry’s Hagley Park Road offices in Kingston on Thursday (November 16).  The CPAFFC, which manages China’s sister-city relationships, aims to promote friendship and mutual understanding between the Chinese people and foreign nations.
Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (right), shows a report on the Ministry’s activities to Vice President of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), Jiang Jiang. Occasion was a courtesy call by a CPAFFC delegation at the Ministry’s Hagley Park Road offices in Kingston on Thursday (November 16). 
