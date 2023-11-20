PHOTOS: Minister Mckenzie Receives Courtesy Call from Chinese Delegation November 20, 2023 Listen Foreign Affairs Share Photo: Michael Sloley Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (right), greets Vice President of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), Jiang Jiang, during a courtesy call by a CPAFFC delegation at the Ministry’s Hagley Park Road offices in Kingston on Thursday (November 16). The CPAFFC, which manages China’s sister-city relationships, aims to promote friendship and mutual understanding between the Chinese people and foreign nations. The Full Story Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (right), receives a gift from Vice President of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), Jiang Jiang, during a courtesy call by a CPAFFC delegation at the Ministry’s Hagley Park Road offices in Kingston on Thursday (November 16). The CPAFFC, which manages China’s sister-city relationships, aims to promote friendship and mutual understanding between the Chinese people and foreign nations. Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (right), shows a report on the Ministry’s activities to Vice President of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), Jiang Jiang. Occasion was a courtesy call by a CPAFFC delegation at the Ministry’s Hagley Park Road offices in Kingston on Thursday (November 16).