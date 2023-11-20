PHOTOS: Lara Otunla Counselling Centre Opened at FISH Clinic

Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Hon. Marsha Smith (right), cuts the ribbon to open the Lara Otunla Counselling Centre, located at the Foundation for International Self Help (FISH) Clinic in Kingston, on November 15. Sharing in the ribbon-cutting exercise (from left) are Manager for the Counselling Centre, Angelica Dalrymple; and Board of Management Chair, Candice Carby.