PHOTOS: Lara Otunla Counselling Centre Opened at FISH Clinic
November 20, 2023

Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Hon. Marsha Smith (right), cuts the ribbon to open the Lara Otunla Counselling Centre, located at the Foundation for International Self Help (FISH) Clinic in Kingston, on November 15. Sharing in the ribbon-cutting exercise (from left) are Manager for the Counselling Centre, Angelica Dalrymple; and Board of Management Chair, Candice Carby.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Hon. Marsha Smith (second right), converses with participants during the ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the Lara Otunla Counselling Centre, located at the Foundation for International Self Help (FISH) Clinic in Kingston, on November 15. From left are Manager for the Counselling Centre, Angelica Dalrymple; General Manager, Patricia Sinclair McCalla; Board of Management Chair, Candice Carby; and Board Member, Bette Grant Otunla.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Hon. Marsha Smith (second right), interacts with participants during the ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the Lara Otunla Counselling Centre, located at the Foundation for International Self Help (FISH) Clinic in Kingston, on November 15. From left are General Manager, Patricia Sinclair McCalla; Board of Management Chair, Candice Carby; and Board Member, Bette Grant Otunla.