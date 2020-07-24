PHOTOS: Minister McKenzie Hands Over House to Raheem Powell Community July 24, 2020 Photo: Rudranath Fraser Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (centre) applauds as Raheem Powell holds the key to his new home at Watson Grove in Bridgeport, St. Catherine, which was handed over during a ceremony on Friday (July 24). Sharing the moment (from left) are Raheem’s mother, Ann-Marie Douglas; Mayor of Portmore, Councillor Leon Thomas; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and Member of Parliament for East Central St. Catherine, Hon. Alando Terrelonge. Minister McKenzie offered housing and educational assistance to Raheem Powell in November 2018 after his needs were highlighted in the press. Raheem, who was unable to pursue further education after grade six as he was without a birth certificate, had participated in the St. Catherine leg of the Ministry's Local Government and Community Development Month Cross-Island Run that year. PHOTOS: Minister McKenzie Hands Over House to Raheem Powell JIS News | Presented by: Related Local Authorities Received 3,773 Development Applications Valued At $148.3 Billion Related Community Market And Business Fair For St. Thomas And St. Elizabeth Related Local Government Ministry Strengthening Accountability Of Municipal Corporations Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (left) greets Raheem Powell, at the handover of a house to young Powell at Watson Grove in Bridgeport, St. Catherine, on July 24. Looking on is Mayor of Portmore, Councillor Leon Thomas. Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (second right) is assisted by Raheem Powell (third left) in cutting the ribbon to officially hand over a house to Powell during a ceremony held at Watson Grove in Bridgeport, St. Catherine, on July 24. Others (from left) are Mayor of Portmore, Councillor Leon Thomas; Raheem’s mother, Ann-Marie Douglas; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and Member of Parliament, East Central St. Catherine, Hon. Alando Terrelonge. Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (second right) makes a point during conversation with (from left) Mayor of Portmore, Councillor Leon Thomas; Ann-Marie Douglas, mother of Raheem Powell; Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and Member of Parliament, East Central St. Catherine, Hon. Alando Terrelonge; and Raheem Powell. Occasion was a tour of the new home, which the Minister handed over to young Powell at Watson Grove in Bridgeport, St. Catherine, on July 24. Minister McKenzie offered housing and educational assistance to Powell in November 2018 after his needs were highlighted in the media.