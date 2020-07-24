JIS News
home » JIS News » Community

PHOTOS: Minister McKenzie Hands Over House to Raheem Powell

Community
July 24, 2020
Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (left) greets Raheem Powell, at the handover of a house to young Powell at Watson Grove in Bridgeport, St. Catherine, on July 24. Looking on is Mayor of Portmore, Councillor Leon Thomas.

 

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (second right) is assisted by Raheem Powell (third left) in cutting the ribbon to officially hand over a house to Powell during a ceremony held at Watson Grove in Bridgeport, St. Catherine, on July 24. Others (from left) are Mayor of Portmore, Councillor Leon Thomas; Raheem’s mother, Ann-Marie Douglas; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and Member of Parliament, East Central St. Catherine, Hon. Alando Terrelonge.

 

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (second right) makes a point during conversation with (from left) Mayor of Portmore, Councillor Leon Thomas; Ann-Marie Douglas, mother of Raheem Powell; Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and Member of Parliament, East Central St. Catherine, Hon. Alando Terrelonge; and Raheem Powell. Occasion was a tour of the new home, which the Minister handed over to young Powell at Watson Grove in Bridgeport, St. Catherine, on July 24. Minister McKenzie offered housing and educational assistance to Powell in November 2018 after his needs were highlighted in the media.
Skip to content