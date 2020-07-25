Jamaica Records 10 New COVID-19 Cases

Jamaica recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases as at Friday (July 24), bringing the total number of positives for the island to 831.

The newly confirmed cases consist of six (6) females and four (4) males, with ages ranging from 16 to 63 years.

The new cases are from addresses in Westmoreland (4), Kingston and St. Andrew (2), St. James (1), St. Ann (1), Clarendon (1), and Hanover (1). All 10 cases are imported, with nine arriving on flights from the United States and one arriving via cruise ship recently.

At this time, there are 298 imported cases; 247 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 44 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked, 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine, and six (6) under investigation.

Some 469 or 56% of the confirmed cases are females and 362 or 44% are males, with their ages ranging from 2 months to 87 years.

Of the 831 cases confirmed with COVID-19 to date, 711 or 85.6% have recovered, while 39 or 4.7% have repatriated, and 10 or 1.2% have died. There are 71 or 8.5% active cases currently under observation, two of whom are moderately ill. There are no critically ill cases at this time.

Clinical Management Summary as at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020