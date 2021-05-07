live stream Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Low Cost Housing Design Competition @ 10:00 am
PHOTOS: Minister Karl Samuda Following Discussions With Canadian High Commissioner

Labour
May 7, 2021
Minister of Labour & Social Security, Hon. Karl Samuda (second right), greets High Commissioner of Canada to Jamaica, Her Excellency Emina Tudakovic (second left), during a call at the National Insurance Fund offices, 40 Knutsford Boulevard in Kingston. The discussions revolved around strengthening the current bilateral agreements between Jamaica and Canada. Others (from left) are Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Colette Roberts Risden, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Zavia Mayne.

 

Minister of Labour & Social Security, Hon. Karl Samuda (second left), in conversation with High Commissioner of Canada to Jamaica, Her Excellency Emina Tudakovic (right), during a call at the National Insurance Fund offices, 40 Knutsford Boulevard in Kingston. The discussions revolved around strengthening the current bilateral agreements between Jamaica and Canada. Others (from left) are Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Zavia Mayne, and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Colette Roberts Risden.
