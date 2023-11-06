  • Keyword

PHOTOS: Minister Johnson Smith Attends Gender Equality Awards Ceremony

November 6, 2023
Foreign Affairs
Photo: Adrian Walker
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (right), addresses the recent Gender Equality Awards 2023: Celebrating Champions of Equality in Jamaica ceremony at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), shares a photo opportunity with High Commissioner of Canada to Jamaica, Her Excellency Emina Tudakovic, during the recent Gender Equality Awards 2023: Celebrating Champions of Equality in Jamaica ceremony at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (second left); and Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with oversight for Skills and Digital Transformation, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon (left) share the occasion as High Commissioner of Canada to Jamaica, Her Excellency Emina Tudakovic (right), presents an award to Co-Founder and Executive Director, Eve for Life, Joy Crawford, during the recent Gender Equality Awards 2023: Celebrating Champions of Equality in Jamaica ceremony at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.
