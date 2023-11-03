Foreign Affairs Minister Says Germany is a Valuable Partner

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, says that Germany is a valuable partner to Jamaica and the region.

“We cooperate through CARICOM (Caribbean Community) as well as through the EU-CELAC (European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) mechanisms where we work on many multilateral issues and many global issues, like climate adaptation and resilience,” she said.

Senator Johnson Smith was speaking at a reception in celebration of Day of German Unity, held on Wednesday (November 1) at the German Embassy, 10 Waterloo Road in Kingston.

The event was hosted by the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Jamaica, His Excellency Jan Hendrik van Thiel and his wife, Marina Siniavskaia.

While recognising Germany’s contribution to Jamaica’s economic and social development, Minister Johnson Smith said that the country has also played a significant role in the promotion of peace and freedom in Europe and in the world.

“Germany has indeed remained at the forefront of economic development and playing a significant role in the promotion of peace in Europe and the world, including through its leadership of the European Union,” she said.

The Minister recalled that Germany was one of the first six countries to formally recognise independent Jamaica, noting that over the years the two countries have cooperated in education, training, health and through climate-related projects.

She highlighted Germany’s donation of an automotive school, the Jamaican-German Automotive School.

“This is a gift that continues to give to our young people who have been skilled and certified in the thousands,” she noted.

Additionally, Senator Johnson Smith said that several staff members of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade have been trained in German diplomatic practices.

She noted that Germany has offered training for Jamaican coaches, who are able to pursue postgraduate courses and Diplomas in various fields, such as football, swimming, volleyball and judo.

The Minister lauded Germany’s support in the field of renewable energy, pointing out that some of Jamaica’s earliest mini hydropower plants were installed by German companies.

“More recently, Germany has started to collaborate with HEART/NSTA Trust on solar energy-related projects,” she said.

Minister Johnson Smith also commended Germany’s support during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and recalled “the incredible work and kindness” by the former Ambassador, the late Dr. Stefan Keil, who had arranged for the delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines and medical supplies to Jamaica.