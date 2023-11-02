Students to Benefit from Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat Game

Students to Benefit from Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat GameBy: November 2, 2023 ,
The Full Story
The Jamaican Consulate in Atlanta has partnered with the Atlanta Hawks to assist students in Jamaica and Atlanta.
Proceeds from the basketball game, Atlanta Hawks versus the Miami Heat, which will be held at State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia, USA, on November 11, 2023, will benefit tertiary and final-year high-school students who are pursuing studies in the science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) fields.
The STEAM programme, which involves partnership with Microsoft, is a part of the Elaine Grant-Bryan Foundation, a brainchild of Jamaica’s Honorary Consul in Atlanta, Dr. Elaine Grant-Bryan.
Dr. Grant-Bryan told JIS News that she is grateful for the sponsors and partners as well as individuals who have registered for the Elaine Grant-Bryan Foundation Hawks Night.
She said that Jamaican-born dancehall recording artiste, actress and businesswoman, Grace Latoya Hamilton, known professionally as ‘Spice’, will be a guest at the game.
“At the Hawks game we will put her onstage. She will be on channel 2, which is the number-one Channel, CNN. The Hawks will be giving me the proceeds for the game for a charity of my liking, and they are happy to do it,” she said.
Dr. Grant-Bryan said that her mission is to reach those Jamaicans who are dormant and not active with Jamaican groups in Atlanta.
“There are a lot of Jamaicans who are not participating in the things that we are doing. We know they are here. They are doing very well but they are not participating in the Jamaican events,” she added.
The mission of the Elaine Grant-Bryan Foundation is to improve the achievement of students by providing education, empowerment and mentorship services and career development opportunities for young persons while inspiring them to dream big.