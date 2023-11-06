PHOTOS: Bustamante Hospital for Children’s 60th Anniversary Church Service November 6, 2023 Listen Health & Wellness Share Photo: Donald De La Haye Members of the Bustamante Hospital for Children choir perform during the institution’s 60th anniversary church service on Sunday (November 5). The service was held the Boulevard Baptist Church in St. Andrew under the theme ‘Celebrating 60 Years of World-class Paediatric Care’. The Full Story Director, South East Regional Health Authority, Errol Greene, addresses the Bustamante Hospital for Children’s 60th anniversary church service on Sunday (November 5). The service was held at the Boulevard Baptist Church in St. Andrew under the theme ‘Celebrating 60 Years of World-class Pediatric Care’. Procurement Officer at the Bustamante Hospital for Children, Beryl Martin, reads scripture during the institution’s 60th anniversary church service on Sunday (November 5). The service was held at the Boulevard Baptist Church in St. Andrew under the theme ‘Celebrating 60 Years of World-class Paediatric Care’. Senior Medical Officer at the Bustamante Hospital for Children, Dr. Michelle-Ann Richards Dawson (centre), celebrates with Medical Association of Jamaica President, Dr. Brian James (left), and Pastor of the Boulevard Baptist Church in St. Andrew, Rev. Dr. Devon Dick during the institution’s 60th anniversary service. The service was held at the church on Sunday (November 5) under the theme ‘Celebrating 60 Years of World-class Paediatric Care’.