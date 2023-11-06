  • Keyword

PHOTOS: New Face of Food Stakeholder Engagement Session

November 6, 2023
Health & Wellness
Photo: Mark Bell
Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, addresses the New FACE of Food Stakeholder Engagement Session at the Wembley Centre of Excellence in Hayes, Clarendon, on November 3.

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green (left), and State Minister, Hon. Franklin Witter (centre), listen as Clarendon South Eastern Member of Parliament and Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., makes a point during a discussion. They were attending the New FACE of Food Stakeholder Engagement Session at the Wembley Centre of Excellence in Hayes, Clarendon, on November 3.
Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green (left), and Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), converse with EXIM Bank’s Hopeton Nicholson. The occasion was the New FACE of Food Stakeholder Engagement Session at the Wembley Centre of Excellence in Hayes, Clarendon, on November 3.
