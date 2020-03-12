JIS News
PHOTOS: Minister Henry Receives Courtesy Call From Ambassador Of Spain

Foreign Affairs
March 12, 2020
Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Mike Henry (right), greets Economic and Commercial Counsellor, Embassy of Spain, Clara Fernández Martin (centre), with an elbow bump, during a courtesy call at Jamaica House on March 12. Looking on is Ambassador of Spain to Jamaica, His Excellency Josep Maria Bosch.

 

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Mike Henry (right), listens keenly to Ambassador of Spain to Jamaica, His Excellency Josep Maria Bosch, during a courtesy call at Jamaica House on March 12. Looking on is Economic and Commercial Counsellor, Embassy of Spain, Clara Fernández Martin (centre)
