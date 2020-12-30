Advertisement
  • JIS News
    PHOTOS: Minister Green. Receives Input Supplies for Farmers From HI-PRO

    Agriculture
    December 30, 2020
    Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green (right), is in conversation with Vice President, Hi-Pro Division, Jamaica Broilers Group of Companies, Colonel Jaimie Ogilvie (ret’d) during the handover of input supplies to farmers at the Jamaica Broilers Limited headquarters in McCook’s Pen, St. Catherine, on December 16. The company donated 20,000 baby chicks and 1,000 bags of broiler ration to farmers who were affected by flood damage.
