PHOTOS: Minister Charles Jr. Meets with Head of Dubai Multi-Commodities Centre

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green (centre), examines a bag of peppers during a tour of the J Wray and Nephew Limited Farmers’ Market earlier this year at the company’s Spanish Town Road address, St. Andrew. Care packages were distributed to 286 bartenders employed to the spirits company and its affiliates. Also pictured are Director of Marketing, Jamaica and the Caribbean, J Wray and Nephew, Marsha Lumley (right) and Chief Executive Officer, Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), Peter Thompson.

Click to view more