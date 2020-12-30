Advertisement
Jamaica 60 Logo Competition
  • JIS News
    home » JIS News » Foreign Affairs

    PHOTOS: Minister Charles Jr. Meets with Head of Dubai Multi-Commodities Centre

    Foreign Affairs
    December 30, 2020
    Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), is presented with a box of Sangster’s Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee by owner of Sangster’s Coffee and farmer, Bindley Sangster II, during a meeting held at Jamaica House on December 18.
    Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), presents Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Multi-Commodities Centre (DMCC), Ahmed Bin Sulayem, with a copy of the book, ‘Kingston: A Treasure of the Caribbean’ during a meeting held at Jamaica House on December 18.
    Skip to content