PHOTOS: Minister Grange Presents Official Passport to Jimmy Cliff

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), discusses details of the Official Passport, which the Government accorded to Jamaica’s globally renowned Reggae ambassador and icon, James ‘Jimmy Cliff’ Chambers (centre), with the legendary recording artiste. Ms. Grange made the presentation at the Ministry’s offices in New Kingston on Wednesday (January 20). Looking on is State Minister, Hon. Alando Terrelonge.

