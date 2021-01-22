Advertisement
Jamaica 60 Logo Competition
JIS News
PHOTOS: Minister Grange Presents Official Passport to Jimmy Cliff

Culture
January 22, 2021
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), converses with Jamaica’s globally renowned Reggae ambassador and icon, James ‘Jimmy Cliff’ Chambers, after presenting him with the Official Passport accorded by the Government. Ms. Grange made the presentation at the Ministry’s offices in New Kingston on Wednesday (January 20).

 

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), discusses details of the Official Passport, which the Government accorded to Jamaica’s globally renowned Reggae ambassador and icon, James ‘Jimmy Cliff’ Chambers (centre), with the legendary recording artiste. Ms. Grange made the presentation at the Ministry’s offices in New Kingston on Wednesday (January 20). Looking on is State Minister, Hon. Alando Terrelonge.
