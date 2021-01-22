Grants Available To Entrepreneurs Through Flow Foundation

Small business owners are being invited to submit applications for grant funding to boost their operations through the Flow Foundation.

Speaking at a recent JIS Think Tank, Executive Director of the Foundation, Kayon Mitchell, said that the organisation is “making available grants of up to $1 million for some lucky entrepreneurs, who will be able to apply for an opportunity to be selected for our Jump Start programme and we are providing grants of up to $100,000 for those operating at the community level.”

She indicated that the grants are available to persons, who participated in the recently concluded Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) Virtual Entrepreneurship Expo, held under the European Union (EU)-funded Poverty Reduction Programme (PRP).

Flow Foundation provided support, in excess of $1.5 million, in cash and kind, for the staging of the event.

Miss Mitchell said that application forms for the grant assistance along with additional information can be accessed via the Flow Foundation website at flowfoundationja.org.

Meanwhile, the expo, which was held from January 19-21, provided entrepreneurs with capacity development support, while showcasing the products of 30 small business operators, who were initially targeted under the PRP.

Managing Director of JSIF, Omar Sweeney, thanked the EU and the Flow Foundation for collaborating with the entity to reach the entrepreneurs, noting that “one of the things that is necessary for our success is public-private partnerships.”

He said that under the PRP, now in its fourth cycle, entrepreneurs have received assistance in areas such as business training, business plan development and access to financing.

“The success stories of the individuals, who have benefited, are just heart-warming,” he noted.