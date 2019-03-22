PHOTOS: Minister Grange Presents Cheques to Netballers

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (second right), presents cheque for £19,835 to 1st Vice President of Netball Jamaica, Patricia Robinson (left), to assist with funding the Sunshine Girls for the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool, United Kingdom. Sharing the moment (from second left) are President, International Netball Federation, Molly Rhone; and General Manager, Sports Development Foundation, Denzil Wilks. The presentation was made at the Ministry’s New Kingston offices on March 19.