Preparations for PEP Completed – Terrelonge

Story Highlights State Minister for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, says all preparations by the Ministry for the administration of the upcoming Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations have been completed.

Students will sit the Performance Tasks in their classroom under the supervision of a teacher.

The Language Arts Performance Task will be held on March 27; Mathematics Performance Task, March 28; Language Arts and Science Curriculum Based Test on April 16; and Mathematics and Social Studies Curriculum Based Test on April 17.

“We want to encourage them and let them know all systems are go. The papers are ready and all our staff throughout the regions are ready… and we expect the nation’s children to do very well,” he said.

Mr. Terrelonge was speaking with JIS News during his visit to Jessie Ripoll Primary and the St. George’s Girls Primary and Infant Schools, in Kingston, on Thursday (March 21), to encourage the students sitting the examinations next week.

“The Ministry wanted to meet with some of our school principals and grade-six teachers to assure them that the Ministry is excited about the examinations and that we are confident of their success,” the State Minister added.

Principal of Jessie Ripoll Primary, Oneil Stephens, expressed optimism about the performance of the 130 grade-six students who will be sitting the examinations.

“We try to ensure that they are exposed to 21st century learning skills, and we believe it is an excellent initiative, not only as it relates to their development and movement from primary to secondary school but for the type of citizens that we want for the next generation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Principal of St. George’s Girls Primary and Infant School, Valrie Brown, said all the necessary preparations have been made for the 80 students sitting the examinations.

“The teachers have been working with them assiduously. They have been giving the students practice questions, they have been doing research and collaborating with teachers from other schools to ensure that we share best practices and ensure that the girls are really prepared as best as possible,” she said.