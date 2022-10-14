JIS News
PHOTOS: Minister Grange Escorts His Imperial Highness, Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie

Culture
October 14, 2022
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (right), presents President of the Crown Council of Ethiopia, His Imperial Highness, Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie (centre) with a ‘Jamaica’ T-shirt and ministry magazines as a welcome gift. Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie, his wife, Princess Saba Kebede and members of his delegation arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA), Kingston, on Thursday (October 13). Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie, the grandson of the late Emperor Haile Selassie, will be in the island for a week of official engagements and will attend several activities in celebration of Heritage Week, October 10 to 18.
