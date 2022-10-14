JIS News
PHOTOS: Prime Minister, The Most Hon. Andrew Holness Hands Over Keys for New House

Housing
October 14, 2022
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), interacts with young Oswald Dixon, son of a housing beneficiary under the Government’s New Social Housing Programme (NSHP), Francis Dixon (second left), in the Bog Walk community of Shenton, in St. Catherine, on October 12, when the unit was handed over. Sharing the moment is Member of Parliament for St. Catherine North Central, Natalie Neita Garvey.
