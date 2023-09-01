Friday,
PHOTOS: Minister Charles Receives Courtesy Call from Honorary Consul for the Republic of the Phillipines

August 31, 2023
Courtesy Call
PHOTOS: Minister Charles Receives Courtesy Call from Honorary Consul for the Republic of the Phillipines
Photo: Michael Sloley
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (left), converses with Honorary Consul for the Republic of the Philippines in Jamaica, Keith Russell, during a courtesy call at the Ministry’s offices in downtown Kingston on Wednesday (August 30). They discussed strengthening bilateral relations and exploring avenues of cooperation between the nations.

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (left), emphasises a point to Honorary Consul for the Republic of the Philippines in Jamaica, Keith Russell, during a courtesy call at the Ministry’s offices in downtown Kingston on Wednesday (August 30). They discussed strengthening bilateral relations and exploring avenues of cooperation between the two nations.
