PHOTOS: Minister Charles Receives Courtesy Call from Honorary Consul for the Republic of the Phillipines August 31, 2023 Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (left), converses with Honorary Consul for the Republic of the Philippines in Jamaica, Keith Russell, during a courtesy call at the Ministry's offices in downtown Kingston on Wednesday (August 30). They discussed strengthening bilateral relations and exploring avenues of cooperation between the nations.