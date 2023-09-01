Friday,
PHOTOS: State Minister Terrelonge Meets with High Commissioner-Designate to Canada, Marsha Coore-Lobban

August 31, 2023
Courtesy Call
Photo: Adrian Walker
Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge (right), shares a photo opportunity with High Commissioner-designate to Canada, Marsha Coore-Lobban, during a courtesy call at the Ministry’s offices in downtown Kingston on Tuesday (August 29). Mrs. Coore-Lobban is a career diplomat with more than 26 years in the Jamaican Foreign Service. She currently serves as Acting Under Secretary for Diaspora, Consular and Protocol Affairs. Her previous overseas appointments included Deputy Consul General in Miami, Chargé d’Affaires at the Jamaican Embassy in Brazil, and Deputy Chief of Mission at the Jamaican Embassy in Washington DC.

Last Updated: August 31, 2023

