PHOTOS: State Minister Terrelonge Meets with High Commissioner-Designate to Canada, Marsha Coore-Lobban August 31, 2023 Listen Courtesy Call Share Photo: Adrian Walker Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge (right), shares a photo opportunity with High Commissioner-designate to Canada, Marsha Coore-Lobban, during a courtesy call at the Ministry’s offices in downtown Kingston on Tuesday (August 29). Mrs. Coore-Lobban is a career diplomat with more than 26 years in the Jamaican Foreign Service. She currently serves as Acting Under Secretary for Diaspora, Consular and Protocol Affairs. Her previous overseas appointments included Deputy Consul General in Miami, Chargé d’Affaires at the Jamaican Embassy in Brazil, and Deputy Chief of Mission at the Jamaican Embassy in Washington DC. The Full Story Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge (left), shares pleasantries with High Commissioner-designate to Canada, Marsha Coore-Lobban, during a courtesy call at the Ministry’s offices in downtown Kingston on Tuesday (August 29). Mrs. Coore-Lobban is a career diplomat with over 26 years in the Jamaican Foreign Service. She currently serves as Acting Under Secretary for Diaspora, Consular and Protocol Affairs. Her previous overseas appointments included Deputy Consul General in Miami, Chargé d’Affaires at the Jamaican Embassy in Brazil, and Deputy Chief of Mission at the Jamaican Embassy in Washington DC. Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge (right), in discussion with High Commissioner-designate to Canada, Marsha Coore-Lobban, during a courtesy call at the Ministry’s offices in downtown Kingston on Tuesday (August 29). Mrs. Coore-Lobban is a career diplomat with more than 26 years in the Jamaican Foreign Service. She currently serves as the Acting Under Secretary for Diaspora, Consular and Protocol Affairs. Her previous overseas appointments included Deputy Consul General in Miami, Chargé d’Affaires at the Jamaican Embassy in Brazil, and Deputy Chief of Mission at the Jamaican Embassy in Washington DC.