PHOTOS: Minister Chang On Tour Of Trench Town Police Station

JIS News
home » JIS News » Local Government
Live Stream
Sitting of the House of Representatives @ 2:00pm
Photo of the day
Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green (centre); and Ambassador of Argentina to Jamaica, His Excellency Luis Del Solar (right), engage with Cedric Hussey of the Mount Charles branch of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), at the Eat Jamaican Day exposition on the lawns of Devon House in St. Andrew on November 25.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Local Government
November 26, 2019
Foreign Affairs
November 26, 2019
Social Security
November 26, 2019
Health & Wellness
November 26, 2019
JIS radio
November 26, 2019
JIS News | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
November 26, 2019
Feature | Presented by: Various Artiste
November 26, 2019
What You Need To Know Discusses International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women & Girls
WYNK | Presented by: Vaughn Davis & Lorraine Mendez
Get the facts