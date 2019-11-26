live stream Sitting of the House of Representatives @ 2:00pm
JIS News
PHOTOS: Minister Chang On Tour Of Trench Town Police Station

November 26, 2019
Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (right), observes as Inspector Grace Gordon points out areas on a map of the Kingston Western Division. Occasion was a tour of the newly renovated Trench Town Police Station in Kingston on Wednesday (November 20).
Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (centre), looks on as Inspector Grace Gordon (left), points out features of the newly renovated Trench Town Police Station in Kingston, during a tour on Wednesday (November 20). Head of the Kingston Western Police Division, Superintendent Howard Chambers, was also on the tour.
Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (centre) points out something of interest to Opposition Spokesperson on Finance, Mark Golding (left), and Head of the Kingston Western Police Division, Superintendent Howard Chambers, during a tour of the newly renovated Trench Town Police Station in Kingston on Wednesday (November 20).