Persons And Community Groups Recognised By SDC In St. James

Story Highlights Twenty-two persons and community groups have been recognised by the Social Development Commission (SDC) for their sterling contributions to community development in St. James.

The awardees were honoured at the Fifth staging of the Community Incentive and Grants Programme awards ceremony, held at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre in St. James on November 24.

The awards were presented under seven categories – Strengthening the Participatory Governance Framework, Community Research and Development Planning, Local Economic Development and Support, Sports for Community Development, Priority Planning and Project Development, Community Education Support, and Parish Inter-Agency Networking.

Mount Salem Community Development Committee received the Advocacy Award, the Representation Award went to Cambridge Development Area Committee, Niagara Community Development Committee copped the Government of Jamaica (GOJ) Administrative Grant Fund, while the Lilliput Community Development Committee took home the Community Research and Development Award.

Among the awardees in the individual category were Shane Reid, who copped the SDC Outstanding Youth Award. President of the Lilliput CDC, Rutherford Gordon; Calvin Grant; and Leonard Hinds were the recipients of the Spanish-Jamaican Foundation Community Stalwart Award.

Speaking at the ceremony, SDC St. James Parish Manager, Randy Hayle, lauded the awardees.

“You have exemplified values that have helped to unite communities – values such as courage, selflessness, altruism and taking care of the most vulnerable,” he told the recipients.

Mr. Hayle said the Commission remains resolute in ensuring that communities, individuals and groups are motivated to contribute towards achieving their vision of development.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Zimmer and Co, T’Shura Gibbs, commended the awardees for using their passion and purpose to provide a better quality of life for residents of St. James.

“More is now expected of you. You [have] now become the standard-bearers, not just for your communities but for this great city of Montego Bay. We are now looking to you to step up even higher as you serve your communities and you step into your own greatness,” Ms. Gibbs said.

She also encouraged the awardees to continue to serve others with excellence and love.

The Community Incentive and Grants Programme is a composite of awards and recognition for community groups, individuals and stakeholders who have contributed significantly to community development.