PHOTOS: Minister Bartlett Tours Portland

Tourism
June 26, 2023
Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (second right), examines craft items made by business operator in the Port Antonio Craft Village, Girvan Rhoofe (second left), during the recent destination assurance tour of sections of Portland where he and other representatives met and engaged with parish stakeholders. Sharing the moment (from left) are Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Jennifer Griffith; Member of Parliament, Portland Eastern, Ann Marie Vaz and Mayor of Port Antonio, Councillor Paul Thompson. The visit formed part of a series of islandwide tours of tourism entities and national stakeholder and public consultations on the Tourism Ministry’s Destination Assurance Framework and Strategy (DAFS). The DAFS serves as a long-term blueprint to guide the Ministry and its partners to strengthen, further develop and implement strategies that will ensure continuous improvement in the delivery and management of quality outputs throughout the tourism value chain.

 

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (second left), converses with Manager, Ken Wright Cruise Pier, Donna Samuda Wilson (left), during the recent destination assurance tour of sections of Portland where he and other representatives met and engaged with stakeholders in the parish. The touring party also included Member of Parliament, Portland Eastern, Ann Marie Vaz (second right); and Mayor of Port Antonio, Councillor Paul Thompson (right). The visit formed part of a series of islandwide tours of tourism entities and national stakeholder and public consultations on the Tourism Ministry’s Destination Assurance Framework and Strategy (DAFS). The DAFS serves as a long-term blueprint to guide the Ministry and its partners to strengthen, further develop and implement strategies that will ensure continuous improvement in the delivery and management of quality outputs throughout the tourism value chain.
