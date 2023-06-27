Minister Vaz Lauds Seafarers

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, has lauded seafarers as unsung heroes whose sacrifice and dedication deserve the utmost respect and support.

In his message to mark Day of the Seafarer, which is observed globally on June 25, Minister Vaz extended “appreciation and admiration for the brave men and women who navigate the vast oceans, connecting continents and driving global trade, whilst upholding the principles of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL)”.

MARPOL is the main international convention covering prevention of pollution of the marine environment by ships from operational or accidental causes.

Mr. Vaz praised the dedication, resilience, and unwavering commitment of seafarers who face challenges of isolation, separation from loved ones, and unpredictable conditions daily.

“Today, we specially highlight your vital role as custodians of MARPOL and stewards of the marine environment,” he said.

“Your invaluable contributions to maritime sustainability and the global economy are truly commendable. Seafarers, your commitment to its implementation ensures that our oceans remain pristine and teeming with life, for now and the future” the Minister added.

Mr. Vaz further pointed out that the regulations set out by MARPOL “are not merely a set of guidelines; they embody Jamaica’s maritime collective responsibility to protect our marine ecosystems”.

Day of the Seafarer was observed globally on June 25 under the theme ‘MARPOL at 50 – Our Commitment goes on’, with the focus on seafarers, MARPOL, and the marine environment.

The theme, Mr. Vaz explained, is timely as Jamaica strives for an improved maritime space.

“The earth’s surface is made up of 70 per cent water, and the marine environment is home to some of the most biologically diverse ecosystems on the planet,” he said. The sea is not only a blue highway useful for shipping activities; it plays an important role in balancing the planet and the oceans are teeming with life.

“The seafarer, therefore, works in tandem with the marine environment and impacts its viability,” he continued. Minister Vaz highlighted that the work of seafarers and their tireless efforts in adhering to these standards are testament to their professionalism and sense of duty.

He added that their commitment to international conventions such as MARPOL and the marine environment embodies stewardship.

“The Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport supports our seafarers in advocating and ensuring that their rights, well-being, and fair treatment are heard at the national and international levels” Mr. Vaz said.