Advertisement
JTIP Top Banner
Live Stream Sitting of the Senate at 10:00am
JIS News
home » JIS News » Tourism

PHOTOS: Minister Bartlett at Tourism Linkages Network Chef Workshop

Tourism
May 10, 2019
Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (left), exchanges greetings with Chairman, Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Godfrey Dyer (centre), during the Tourism Linkages Network’s chef workshop at the Liguanea Club in New Kingston on May 9. Sharing the moment is Executive Director, TEF, Dr. Carey Wallace. The workshop was held for junior culinary ambassadors and select members of the Culinary Federation of Jamaica, before they depart the island to compete in the annual Taste of the Caribbean competition in Miami in June.