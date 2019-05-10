May Pen Hospital Gets $73.6-Million Air-Conditioning Overhaul

The intervention, under the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Programme (EECP), is expected to reduce the health facility’s electricity consumption for cooling by 20 per cent, with annual savings of approximately $5.2 million.

It involved the installation of a modern, energy-efficient cooling system at the Accident and Emergency Department, which will ensure that this section of the hospital meets the compliance standards for fresh air.

Another cooling system was deployed at the offices of the Clarendon Health Department, which is located on the hospital compound.

At the official handover of the project on Thursday (May 9), Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, expressed gratitude to the PCJ.

He noted that the new cooling systems will provide greater comfort for patients and staff and complement the Ministry’s Compassionate Care Programme, aimed at enhancing the delivery of care at public health facilities.

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams, for her part, said that awareness workshops have been held to promote behaviour change among staff, so that the target for reduction in electricity consumption can be achieved and maintained.

She noted that the EECP conducted energy audit training sessions, where the hospital’s property manager and other members of staff were taught how to assess and implement energy conservation measures.

Minister Williams said there will be ongoing measuring, reporting and verification regarding the electricity consumption patterns of the facility.

Acting Group General Manager, PCJ, Brian Richardson, said it is anticipated that the new solutions will not only reduce electricity usage but also lower operational expenses.

He noted that the improvements “have made for a more comfortable environment for the patients and a more productive work space for the staff”.

Chief Executive Officer of the May Pen Hospital, St. Andrade Sinclair, in expressing gratitude to the PCJ, said that “we are seeing the benefits with an environmentally friendly atmosphere”.

“We are happy for the improvements and hope this example will encourage non-governmental organisations, the private sector and members of our diaspora to follow suit and contribute to our hospitals and clinics,” he added.

The EECP is designed to enhance and promote energy efficiency, conservation and cost savings through initiatives and measures undertaken across the public sector.