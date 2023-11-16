  • Keyword

PHOTOS: Mineral Heights Primary School Gets Smart Room

November 16, 2023
Education
Photo: Dave Reid
Minister of Labour and Social Security, and Member of Parliament for Clarendon South Eastern, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., cuts the ribbon to open a new Smart Room at the Mineral Heights Primary School. The facility was handed over by the Foundation on November 14. Sharing the moment (from left) are Minister of Education and Youth Regional Director, Region 7, Barrington Richardson; Mineral Heights Primary School Board Chairman, Collin Coke; Principal, Lanzeford Howell; and CEO of the Digicel Foundation, Charmaine Daniels.

Minister of Labour and Social Security, and Member of Parliament for Clarendon South Eastern, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (left) and Ministry of Education and Youth Regional Director, Region 7, Barrington Richardson, welcome Mineral Heights Primary School students to the school’s new Smart Room, which was handed over by the Digicel Foundation on November 14.
Minister of Labour and Social Security, and Member of Parliament for Clarendon South Eastern,Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., engages with students of Mineral Heights Mineral School while attending the ceremony for the handover of a Smart Room at the institution by the Digicel Foundation on November 14.
Minister of Labour and Social Security and Member of Parliament for Clarendon South Eastern, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., helps a Mineral Heights Primary School student to tie his shoelaces, when the Minister visited the institution on Tuesday (November 14) to participate in the handover of a Smart Room by the Digicel Foundation.
Last Updated: November 16, 2023

