  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

Parents Day Health Checks at Petersfield High School

By: Okoye Henry, November 16, 2023
Education
Share
Parents Day Health Checks at Petersfield High School
Photo: Okoye Henry
School Nurse, Denise Ennis, provides reading glasses to students during the Parents Day event at Petersfield High School in Westmoreland on Tuesday (November 14).
Parents Day Health Checks at Petersfield High School
Photo: Okoye Henry
The team from the Heart Foundation of Jamaica carries out free health checks during a Parents Day event at Petersfield High School in Westmoreland on Tuesday (November 14).

The Full Story

Scores of parents, students and staff at the Petersfield High School in Westmoreland benefited from free health and wellness checks at a Parents Day event held on the school grounds on Tuesday (November 14).

Staged in collaboration with the Westmoreland Health Department and the National Health Fund (NHF), the event offered free tests for blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, haemoglobin, and body mass index (BMI).

It was in keeping with the national ‘Know Your Numbers’ health screening initiative, which encourages regular health checks to combat lifestyle diseases and promote overall wellness.

Health Promotion and Education Officer at the Westmoreland Health Department, Gerald Miller, in highlighting the importance of the initiative said “it is good for individuals to know their numbers (health status) and take the necessary measures to protect themselves”.

“Also, by protecting themselves, they are safeguarding the health system because we don’t want to overrun our health facilities that are already under stress,” he added.

Mr. Miller informed that based on the test results, persons were able to consult with a doctor who was on hand.

The Parents Day event also included HIV/Syphilis tests, while Professional Eyecare carried out eye screenings.

Mr. Miller said he was pleased with the support for the day’s activities.

“You would have seen the teachers coming to know their numbers, and the parents are also coming to know their numbers,” he said, noting that students were required to receive permission from their parents.

Sixth-form student, Reshima McKenzie, who participated in the day’s activities, told JIS News that individuals must always get their regular checkups so that they can know what is happening with their health and deal with any conditions early.

Her schoolmate, Fadine Thomas, echoed similar sentiments, stating, “Health is wealth. It is very important for your future.”

Last Updated: November 16, 2023

More From: Education
PHOTOS: Mineral Heights Primary School Gets Smart Room
By: , Nov 16, 2023
PHOTOS: Education Minister Attends Funeral for Nine-Year-Old Taliyah Thompson
By: , Nov 16, 2023
PHOTOS: Minister Fayval Williams Attends USF Community WiFi Launch at Jarrett Lane
By: , Nov 12, 2023

Skip to content