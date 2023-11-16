Parents Day Health Checks at Petersfield High School

Scores of parents, students and staff at the Petersfield High School in Westmoreland benefited from free health and wellness checks at a Parents Day event held on the school grounds on Tuesday (November 14).

Staged in collaboration with the Westmoreland Health Department and the National Health Fund (NHF), the event offered free tests for blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, haemoglobin, and body mass index (BMI).

It was in keeping with the national ‘Know Your Numbers’ health screening initiative, which encourages regular health checks to combat lifestyle diseases and promote overall wellness.

Health Promotion and Education Officer at the Westmoreland Health Department, Gerald Miller, in highlighting the importance of the initiative said “it is good for individuals to know their numbers (health status) and take the necessary measures to protect themselves”.

“Also, by protecting themselves, they are safeguarding the health system because we don’t want to overrun our health facilities that are already under stress,” he added.

Mr. Miller informed that based on the test results, persons were able to consult with a doctor who was on hand.

The Parents Day event also included HIV/Syphilis tests, while Professional Eyecare carried out eye screenings.

Mr. Miller said he was pleased with the support for the day’s activities.

“You would have seen the teachers coming to know their numbers, and the parents are also coming to know their numbers,” he said, noting that students were required to receive permission from their parents.

Sixth-form student, Reshima McKenzie, who participated in the day’s activities, told JIS News that individuals must always get their regular checkups so that they can know what is happening with their health and deal with any conditions early.

Her schoolmate, Fadine Thomas, echoed similar sentiments, stating, “Health is wealth. It is very important for your future.”